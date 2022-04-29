Elon Musk’s Noisy Twitter Adversaries Pale In Comparison To Supporters

Far-left wokesters want you to believe that Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase is being widely panned by the masses. The truth is, that take is very much fake news.

Shocker, right?

A Rasmussen poll obtained by the New York Post shows that even though liberals continue to assert that Musk’s social media takeover is a bad thing, the vast majority of Americans view the move as a positive.

62% of polled adults are of the belief that Musk will make Twitter better.

Conversely, just 13% of adults (you know the type – loud, annoying, easily offended, quick to cancel, lists pronouns in bio) feel as though Musk’s $44 billion purchase will worsen the platform.

In a sign of the times — which may be a-changin‘, the 13% have had their voices amplified. As detailed by OutKick’s Joe Kinsey earlier this week, libs are melting down quicker than a Hershey bar in the Arizona sun. Amongst other ridiculous claims, anti-Musk/pro-left supporters have tweeted that Musk’s purchase is about “white power” and Twitter will no longer be a “safe place” for LGBTQ+ members. Some have even threaten to, wait for it…. leave Twitter!

The far left hates everyone, themselves included! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Per the Rasmussen poll, only slightly more than 10% believe that Musk’s purchase will make things worse. Yet, the mainstream media – who seem to suck up all the oxygen within the space of that 13% – continue to blast their social feeds, TV shows and podcasts with poorly-reasoned Musk takes that likely won’t age well.

What they don’t realize is that, despite their very vocal and public disapproval of Musk, he will not cave to the biased ways of the left and silence or ban those who disagree with him:

“By ‘free speech’, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law,” Musk tweeted earlier this week. “If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

The mere suggestion of opposing censorship must’ve sent CNN and MSNBC staffers scrambling to schedule another struggle session.

While they do so, the other 62% will continue to drown out the noise.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF