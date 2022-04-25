Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Left Wing In Frenzy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few weeks, you know that Elon Musk has been after Twitter.

OutKick’s Clay Travis tees off on today’s historic purchase of the social media tech giant, calling for those who have been banned from the platform for offending the ‘left-wing brigade’ to be reinstated.

“If I were running Twitter I would reinstitute Donald Trump. I would bring back the Babylon Bee. I would bring back Alex Berenson. I would bring back people who have been banned for sharing uncomfortable opinions for the left-wing.”

“I think that the Twitter algorithm should overwhelmingly favor people who put their own names behind whatever they are saying,” Travis said.

“I think having a platform that is actually committed to true honesty, to true robust first amendment policies is integral to the full functioning of our democracy.”

Here’s everything Clay had to say on the topic on Monday’s OutKick the Show:

