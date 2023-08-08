Elon Musk May Need Back Surgery, Putting In Jeopardy Fight Against Mark Zuckerberg

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk talked the talk against Mark Zuckerberg but will he be able to walk the walk?

We may not know for quite some time.

Just hours after Zuckerberg went on his Meta Threads app and posted that he had offered Musk a proposed date of Aug. 26 for their “cage match,” Elon suddenly needs to get an MRI because he may need surgery! Talk about convenient (or suspicious?) timing!

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow.



May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

ELON MAY NEED BACK / NECK SURGERY

After Zuckerberg said that he’s “not holding his breath,” about Musk actually not even showing up, but agreeing to the fight date, the Twitter CEO didn’t do anything to lessen his concerns.

“Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck and upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen,” Musk tweeted (I mean X’d) his followers. In perfect Elon troll style however, he kept stringing along his obsessed fanbase by saying that he’d let Zuck know the fight’s future “this week.”

To be fair, Musk has had back issues in the past stemming from an alleged match against a SUMO wrestler. (Can’t make it up people). The fight apparently happened last year with Musk tweeting a photo of a makeshift Sumo ring. At the time he said that he suffered “mega back pain” and that he “might need an operation to strengthen the titanium plate holding my C5/C6 vertebrae together.”

ZUCK SAYS HE’S NOT HOLDING HIS BREATH

Unlike some tech geeks out there (sorry, techies) I’m not pacing around my mother’s basement living and breathing on every time Elon tweets about the Zuck fight. If it happens, cool… if not, well that’s a bummer because it would have been so hilariously awesome.

But you can’t come up with an MRI and possible surgery excuse THE SAME DAY that your opponent says that he has set forward a date for the fight. You had all of 2023, you had all of the feud build-up to figure out your back situation Elon.

NEWS: Zuck states he is ready to fight this month but has not heard back from @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/fUUzkJwX2i — X News Daily (@xDaily) August 7, 2023

It’s like Jake Paul wanting to be a real boxer but refusing to actually fight… real boxers.

If you run your mouth you have to back it up. Step up Elon, you’re X’s only hope.