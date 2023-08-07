Mark Zuckerberg Offers Date For Fight With Elon Musk, But ‘Not Holding Breath’

Videos by OutKick

As OutKick’s Amber Harding reported Sunday morning, Elon Musk claims the fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on.

Musk went on X (formerly Twitter) to say that the fight would stream on his his platform. And pair plan to donate the proceeds to a charity for veterans.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.

As Harding recapped: “Back in June, Musk challenged his Facebook adversary to a cage match. A billionaire battle royale! And, surprisingly, Zuckerberg accepted.

“‘Send me location,’ Zuck replied.

“Musk hit back with, ‘Vegas Octagon’ and added, ‘I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.’

“Although rumors spread the two might duke it out at the Coliseum in Rome, Vegas is looking like the more realistic locale.”

Tech titans Zuckerberg and Musk are in a fierce business rivalry that has spilt over into a playground spat, with the two men offering to fight each other in a cage.

Of course, after Musk’s X/Twitter post, people assumed the fight was indeed headed towards happening.

However, in perfect tech billionaire fashion, Zuckerberg took to his own platform. On Threads –Meta/Facebook’s response to Twitter — Zuck wrote that he offered Musk a fight date. However, Musk didn’t confirm and Zuckerberg isn’t “holding [his] breath.”

Zuckerberg replied to his initial post and said, “I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

People want to see these two billionaires actually go toe-to-toe. Furthermore, Zuckerberg has trained in Jiu-Jitsu for years.

Musk appears to have some skills, but it’s unclear how much training he has.

Either way, as someone who has done some fight training in the past, anyone who steps in the ring deserves credit just for showing up.

So, if Musk and Zuckerberg actually show up and fight, they get my respect.

Which I’m sure they’re clamoring for.

Will it happen? Zuckerberg isn’t holding his breath.