Jake Paul Blames Loss To Tommy Fury On Wet Dream Prior To The Fight

Jake Paul’s long-awaited fight against Tommy Fury didn’t end as he had hoped. After eight rounds of doing battle on February 26 in Saudi Arabia, he was on the losing end of a split decision to Fury.

Despite the loss, Paul still has reasons to be happy. He says he made $30 million off of the fight and he knows exactly why he lost the fight.

Tommy Fury punches Jake Paul during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in RIYADH, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Paul had an illness prior to the fight. He also had an arm injury and was traveling too much prior to the fight. All of those contributed to the loss. As did his latest excuse.

Added to his growing list of excuses is that he had a wet dream the night before the fight. No, seriously. That’s actually his latest excuse.

Paul discussed his wet dream with his brother, Logan Paul, for the YouTube show Impaulsive. According to Logan, Jake told his mom about the wet dream following his loss to Fury.

“Mom said ‘Jake had a wet dream the night before his fight,'” Logan said. “I sparked up and I said ‘No f*cking way, I had a wet dream the day of the KSI fight.’ Our lives run so parallel.”

“And I know that you had, in boxing terms, been building your batch. So essentially what you do is you don’t release in order to build up that testosterone in your body to make yourself some angry fighter.”

Jake admitted that he had a wet dream prior to the fight. He said, “I f*cked myself, literally, over.”

There’s A Lot To Be Learned Here About Being A Boxer

“I literally woke up in a panic like ‘f*ck. F*ck, f*ck, f*ck, f*ck.’ Because right after you wake up and you jolt out of it and are like ‘Oh my God.’ Because you have two weeks of testosterone built up.”

“And so the reason a wet dream happens is your body needs to release that energy, it knows inside your mind that this is not good. And yeah, I f*cked myself.”

Jake got into the science behind why a wet dream is bad for a boxer. I’m not sure that what he had to say was one hundred percent accurate, but this is what happens according to Jake. He said, “It makes your legs weak.”

“That’s why it’s bad is it makes your legs weak. Because the sperm is stored in your legs and it has something to do with the neurological connection of you did exactly what you were put on the earth to do, so you become relaxed and oxytocin goes through your body and you get lackadaisical,” he continued.

“And then once you start getting hit in the head, if you’ve noticed when fighters get knocked out their legs jump all over the place? That’s because your head and your legs are connected when you’re getting hit.”

Jake admitted that the wet dream wasn’t the reason he lost to Fury, but that it was one of many contributing factors to the loss.

His brother had his back throughout the bizarre explanation. Agreeing with him about the struggles of an ill-timed wet dream.

The Paul Brothers Have Clearly Mastered The Science Behind The Sport Of Boxing

Logan said, “You had just done this thing that wasn’t easy for three weeks to a month, holding your batch in, building your batch in, it isn’t easy.”

“Then on the day of the f*cking fight, all your progress is destroyed and you’re back to zero. And it isn’t just a little release, by the way. It’s a lot, dude.”

The talk about wet dreams starts around the 20 minute mark:

They say you learn something new every day. I certainly learned something new here. Who knew so much was going on prior to stepping in the ring?

The science behind the neurological connection of what you were put on earth to do. Then there’s the knowledge about the head and legs connection. Not to mention the tidbit about where you store sperm.

All of that knowledge is there to be absorbed. No wonder these guys are so good at boxing.