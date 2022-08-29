Eddie George is cool with his son playing college football for just about any school in the country … as long as it doesn’t involve Deion Sanders or Jim Harbaugh.

“He can’t go to Jackson State,” George told The Tennessean during son Eriq’s football game Friday. “He’s not going there or that team up north (Michigan). But I tell him to see all that’s out there and ultimately trust your intuition, trust your gut.”

Eriq George, a senior defensive lineman at Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville), is being recruited by several FCS school and has an offer from Marshall.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder could have the world at his fingertips in a few short months … so long as he stays away from Deion Sanders and Jim Harbaugh.

Forbidding Eriq to step foot in the Big House was an obvious move by Eddie Georgia – an Ohio State legend and Heisman winner in 1995.

Eddie George tells son no Jackson State or Michigan

The beef with Sanders and Jackson State dates back to February, when JSU announced it was pulled out of the annual Southern Heritage Classic game against Tennessee State after this season due to scheduling conflicts.

George and TSU called the move “insensitive and irresponsible,” and the company that operates the game sued Jackson State and the SWAC for interfering with “contractual relations.”

Yeah, if I’m young Eriq, I wouldn’t go against pops on that one. If a lawsuit is involved, people are clearly pissed and I want no part of it.

As for Michigan, Harbaugh just today called his decision to alternate starting quarterbacks at the beginning of the season “biblical,” so clearly he’s an intense dude.

Don’t know if that’s the trailer you wanna hitch your wagon too, either.

Anyway, George and the Big Red are off to a 2-0 start, so probably best to just focus on crushing Nashville high school football teams to dust right now and let the rest work itself out.