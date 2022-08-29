Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan QB Decision Is Based On ‘Biblical’ Thinking

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh believes there are some lessons in the Bible that can help him name a starting QB.

Harbaugh surprised a lot of fans when he announced he would alternate the QBs to start the season. Cade McNamara will start the opener against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy will start against Hawaii the next week.

While addressing the media Monday, Harbaugh dived into his thinking, and he made it clear there’s no NFL model he’s following. In fact, it’s the Bible he’s looking to.

“It’s really based biblical. Solomon, he was known for being a pretty wise person,” the Michigan leader explained when talking about his decision to not name a starting QB right now.

He also made it clear he thinks the Wolverines can win with McCarthy or McNamara.

King Solomon is famous in the Bible for making a decision on a baby two women claimed as their own. When he suggested cutting the baby in half and giving a part to each woman, one cried out to just let the baby live and he decided she was the true mother.

It’s one of the most famous stories in Christianity. What does that have to do with Michigan winning football games and making a QB decision?

Jim Harbaugh talks about the Bible when discussing Michigan’s QB battle. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I’m not sure, but as the Michigan coach said, Solomon was a wise guy. Is there a lesson to be learned from the baby story that can be applied to deciding between quarterbacks?

Harbaugh certainly seems to think that’s the case, but as for the rest of us, I’m not sure anyone will get it.

Will J.J. McCarthy or Cade McNamara start at QB for the Wolverines? (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

The good news for Michigan fans is that his reference won’t matter as long as one of the QBs manages to get the job done. Will it ultimately be McNamara or McCarthy? Only time will tell, but either way, Michigan should be just fine.