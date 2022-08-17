Jim Harbaugh Gives Michigan Fans A Major Update On The Team’s QB Battle

There’s a chance Michigan won’t name a starting quarterback before the season starts.

The Wolverines open the season September 3 against Colorado State, and senior Cade McNamara is battling sophomore J.J. McCarthy for the QB1 role.

Well, there’s a chance the team might play the Rams without either cemented as the starter.

“It’s possible there’s a starter by the first game. It’s possible it plays into the season,” Harbaugh explained when talking about the QB battle in Ann Arbor, according to Austin Meek.

Both quarterbacks provide some major advantages to being the QB1. Last season, McNamara led the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a spot in the CFP.

Along the way, he threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Cade McNamara is the definition of a solid game manager who is capable of making plays when Michigan needs him to.

He’s not a star, but he’s dependable. Plus, he has a ton of valuable experience you can’t put a price on.

As for McCarthy, he is a great athlete and the ceiling is ultimately higher with him. Last season, he threw for 512 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a great athlete capable of doing exactly what you want a dual-threat QB to do.

Harbaugh’s decision pretty much comes down to an incredibly experienced and talented game manager or the unproven but ultimately more gifted sophomore.

As a betting man, I think McCarthy ultimately takes over the QB1 role. It just might not happen by week one, as Harbaugh pointed out.