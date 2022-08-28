Michigan Wolverines Name Starter(s) in Confusing Announcement

Michigan and Coach Jim Harbaugh have finally named a starter for their opening game against Colorado State at The Big House on September 3rd.

Except they named a different starter for the second game of the season against Hawaii on September 10th.

Cade McNamara will start game one under center, followed by J.J. McCarthy for game two.

In a tweet from the official Wolverines Twitter account, Harbaugh announced that he had finally made the non-decision decision:

This move was telegraphed a few days ago, when Harbaugh essentially punted on officially announcing a starter, saying that the decision could stretch into October:

These kinds of time share arrangements at the quarterback position never really seem to work out particularly well.

Anytime the team plays poorly, it’s blamed on the lack of consistency, or if one quarterback plays demonstrably better than the other early on, fans inevitably want to make him the only starter.

Inevitably, one of the two players will wind up getting the lion’s share of playing time, whether through performance or injury.

Seemingly, Harbaugh favors McNamara by naming him the starter for game one, meaning he’ll have the opportunity to make the first impression.

Whether the rest of the season plays out that way remains to be seen, but it’s going to make for plenty of discussion about Michigan’s results to start the season.