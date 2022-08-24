Deion Sanders Tells Players ‘No Armpits, No Wifebeaters’ Before First Day Of School

Jackson State football players started school this week and football coach Deion Sanders is here to make sure they look the part.

In a video posted to YouTube, Sanders, now in his third season at the school, goes through a laundry list of dos and don’ts for his players as they head to first period Algebra.

Spoiler alert: it’s mostly don’ts.

“No slides (sandals). No slides. No armpits exposed. No wifebeaters,” Sanders says to his team. “Sit in the front of the classroom and be the perfect gentleman because when it comes down to it, and you need help, that professor is going to recall your character and who you’ve been consistently in that class.

“No slides, no sleeveless shirts, no armpits, none of that.”

All seems fair, right?

I can get on board with the no armpits and no wifebeaters. Nobody wants to see that at 8 a.m. after a night of shenanigans and a professor certainly doesn’t want to start their day with a little armpit hair in the front row.

But no slides?

First off, are slides still a thing? I was a BIG slides guy in high school, but that was a decade ago.

There was nothing like rolling up late to school after dominating the JV football game the night before with the black slides, black socks that went up your kneecaps (just kidding, Dan Campbell!), and the combover up top because you lived in the height of BieberFever.

Nothing like it.

But I had no idea they were still a thing. Stunning.

Let’s continue.

“Make sure you shower before you go to class,” Sanders continued. “I don’t want to get a report that you was in some bull-junk in our apparel, representing us. Kids in the back of class making noise, he’s free-styling to the whole class while I was trying to teach it with a Jackson State football shirt on. Not going to happen.

“When it gets back to me … it’s going to be a problem.”

Absolutely ZERO chance guys are showering before class every day. It just ain’t happening.

I have news for you, Coach Prime: I was in college not that long ago, and it was all I could do to show up just five minutes late. Sometimes there’s just no time for a shower.

Sometimes, you just have to find the best smelling sweatpants you have, pray to God you have a hoodie that matches, and hope for the best. College is the Wild Wild West, Coach. Every day, and every night, is a Saturday. There is absolutely no telling what’s gonna happen between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and you’re lucky if sleep is involved.

Now, the one big caveat is that I was a slightly above average baseball player for an awful Division III baseball team, so we’re not quite doing apples to apples here.

But that’s neither here nor there!

Anyway, Coach Prime has his set of rules and you best follow them. So good luck to all the Jackson State football players as they rush to their 8 a.m. Gen Ed class tomorrow.

Hopefully you leave yourself enough time for a quick pit-stop at Dunks for a large iced coffee, turbo shot, bacon-egg-and-cheese sandy and some hash browns.

Trust me.