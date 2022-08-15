Deion Sanders Has Issue With Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Deion Sanders appreciates that he owns real estate in Canton, Ohio’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he’s not thrilled with his neighbors.

In fact, he’d like that neighborhood to have a little more exclusivity. The kind of of exclusivity a gate can’t provide.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame anymore, ” said Sanders via a YouTube video from Well Off Media. “I love it, I respect it, I admire it.”

Pleasantries aside, Deion is of the opinion that the doors of Canton have been opened too frequently to players that weren’t on the same playing level as Sanders. And he now feels as if there should be a way to separate the good or great from the elite.

“My (Hall of Fame) jacket got to be a different color,” Sanders said. “There needs to be a starting 11, there needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.”

In other words, Deion, who was enshrined in 2011, wants a rich part of the neighborhood and a not so rich part of the neighborhood… on the other end of the street.

After eight men were enshrined earlier this month, the Hall of Fame is now home to 362 members.

“Put my head where my head’s supposed to be,” Sanders said of his Hall of Fame bust. “My head (isn’t) supposed to be down here (with lesser players). I’m sorry. I’m just being honest. I’m saying what ya’ll are thinking.

“And a lot of ya’ll (other) Hall of Famers are saying the same thing.”

Sanders, now the coach of Jackson State, likened the Hall to a “free for all,” letting too many players into what should be an exclusive club:

“You play good you (get in the Hall of Fame),” added Sanders. “No! It ain’t good. It’s people that changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is.

“A game changer. A game changer!”

Having made it clear that he feels as though too many players who had “three or four good years” have been rewarded with a gold jacket, Sanders circled back to the location of his bust alongside lesser players.

“Put my head where it’s supposed be,” Sanders demanded. “I’m just sayin what some of ya’ll are thinking.”

Safe to say that Deion no longer considers Canton to be Prime real estate.

