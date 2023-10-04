OnlyFans Star Ebanie Bridges Doubles Down On Stopping Male Athletes From Competing Against Women

Videos by OutKick

Ebanie Bridges has zero regrets about taking a stand for women’s sports.

Bridges is an OnlyFans star and very accomplished boxer with a 9-1 record, and she made waves over the summer when she bluntly stated she felt men identifying as women competing against actual women was wrong.

“I think it’s wrong, especially in boxing. I think in all sport. I just think a lot of women in sports that are breaking records weren’t originally women and in a sport where you are trying to hurt the other person. You’re born (a) man. I don’t care what you say, how many hormones you’re taking, you’re still born (a) man,” Bridges said, in part, back in June.

Now, she’s doubled down and made it clear she doesn’t regret her comments.

Ebanie Bridges continues to take a stand for women’s sports.

Bridges said in an interview with BettingSites.co.uk that she’s received “zero backlash” for her comments defending women’s sports and has only received positive support, according to Fox News.

“Everyone’s so scared to say anything, but no matter what you say people are gonna jump and turn on you. I think the reality is – I’m right, and it’s true. People are obviously scared and I think with me speaking up with the kind of person that I am, such a big name in the sport and not just in the sport but in the general world, it gives other people the OK to speak up as well,” Bridges explained in the interview.

Bridges also offered a solution for transgender athletes looking to play sports that would include “segregating women to men to trans.”

“It’s that simple because we’re not the f—ing same. There’s a reason men don’t fight women. I don’t care if you’ve got boobies, you were still born a man,” the Australian explained.

Ebanie Bridges continues to take a stand for women’s sports. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

More people are speaking out against men destroying women’s sports.

Bridges is certainly not the first athlete to suggest people with XY chromosomes shouldn’t be competing against women.

Ever since Lia Thomas, a biological man, destroyed women in a pool, more and more people have said enough is enough.

Bridges is joined by Rob Gronkowski, Sage Steele, OutKick podcaster Riley Gaines and the majority of Americans are against men coming in and crushing women.

It certainly appears a turning point has been hit, and it’s not hard to understand why. While Megan Rapinoe might not have an issue with men dominating women, it’s obvious to anyone that men are bigger, stronger and faster. Even if a person identifies as a woman, it doesn’t change biology, their bone density or muscle mass compared to women. It’s dangerous and foolish.

Ebanie Bridges doesn’t think men should be allowed to compete in sports against women. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Partners)

Props to Ebanie Bridges for continuing to be a voice of reason on the issue of transgender athletes.