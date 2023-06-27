OnlyFans Star And Boxer Ebanie Bridges Rips Biological Men Destroying Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

Ebanie Bridges wants nothing to do with biological men destroying women’s sports.

The OnlyFans sensation is also a very successful boxer, and currently holds an impressive 9-1 record.

However, she’s very aware that she has no shot in hell of beating a biological man, and won’t ever strap on the gloves against one.

Ebanie Bridges isn’t a fan of biological men dominating women’s sports. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“No, never. I think it’s wrong, especially in boxing. I think in all sport. I just think a lot of women in sports that are breaking records weren’t originally women and in a sport where you are trying to hurt the other person. You’re born (a) man. I don’t care what you say, how many hormones you’re taking, you’re still born (a) man,” Bridges responded when asked during an interview with Bitcoin Casinos if she’d ever fight a biological man, according to Fox News.

The boxing and OnlyFans star further explained, “It’s like saying all of a sudden Mike Tyson wants to be a girl now and he goes and fights you – no way! And how do you measure it? ‘They don’t look really masculine so that’s OK,’ No. I even spar with boys or guys smaller than me and they are ‘hell strong.’ So, I think no. Especially in combat sports and general in sports. Think about a female wanting to be the best in her sport and then she has to compete against men who’ve transitioned obviously into women and that takes the whole feminine side.”

Ebanie Bridges notices biological women don’t seem interested in transitioning into male sports.

The Australian-born boxer also made an observation many others have:

It’s mostly biological males pivoting to dominate women. You rarely if ever see it the other way around.

“And then you got women who transition into men that go against the men, which never happens. Very rarely. It’s always the other way around. There’s no girls that go, ‘I’m transitioning because I feel like I;m male’ and they go into men’s sport. They don’t do that. It’s only the other way around. And if it was the other way around, for example, in combat sports, unless she’s taking a lot of testosterone and steroids – which is banned – you’re gonna get blasted by men,” Bridges stated during the interview, according to the same Fox News report.

Ebanie Bridges refuses to fight biological men. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A lot of people agree with Bridges’ stance.

Bridges refusing to compete against a biological man isn’t a minority opinion. Nearly 70% of Americans believe people should be required to compete on sports teams that match their biological gender – not how they might identify.

That means the overwhelming majority of Americans don’t want to see transgender women like Lia Thomas obliterate women in the pool.

Riley Gaines has taken a hard stand for women’s sports, Ebanie Bridges has now done the same, we’ve preached about it at OutKick, most Americans agree and it does feel like the tide is turning.

Lia Thomas might have been the breaking point. The former Penn swimmer made a mockery out of women’s swimming by just annihilating women.

Lia Thomas, a biological man, crushed women in the pool. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, more and more people are speaking out. Do you agree with Bridges? Let us know in the comments below.