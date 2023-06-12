Birth Gender Should Dictate Sports Participation, 69% Of Americans Say In New Poll

Videos by OutKick

In a new Gallup poll released Monday, 69% of Americans say Lia Thomas and other biological males, who are now dominating their sports, should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender.

And that percentage has gone up since Lia Thomas burst onto the college swimming scene and was immediately called out by OutKick for demolishing biological female swimming records. In May 2021, 62% of Americans said transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender.

Just 26% of Americans now say transgender athletes should be able to play on teams that match their current gender identity.

And in a shocking twist considering how much outlets like ESPN have pushed transgender athletes — remember, ESPN celebrated Thomas as part of Women’s History Month — Democrats are now divided on whether transgender athletes should be able to play on teams that match their gender identity.

In 2021, 55% of Democrats thought transgender athletes should be able to play on teams that match their identity. In the new poll, that number is now 47%.

48% of Democrats now say transgender athletes should only be on teams that match birth gender.

“It appears that Americans view transgender sports participation more through a lens of competitive fairness than transgender civil rights. Even Democrats, who mostly support LGBTQ+ rights and affirm the morality of gender change, are divided on the issue of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate on teams that match their gender identity rather than birth gender,” Gallup writes.

On Saturday, biological male cyclist Austin Killips won a race over biological females in North Carolina by over five minutes and won the $5,000 first-place prize. This isn’t the first time this year Killips did the unthinkable and beat a bunch of biological females. At the Tour of the Gila, Killips won the women’s division in the first year when the race had the same total prize purse as the men.

Killips, a biological male, took home the purse from the biological women.