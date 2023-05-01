Biological Male Cyclist Does The Unthinkable, Somehow Smokes Biological Females To Win Tour Event, Overall Title

Videos by OutKick

Biological male cyclist Austin Killips has done it!

The trans cyclist has overcome all the obstacles, all the tough training regimens, all the aches and pains, all the doubters and now Killips is a cycling champion.

Cycling historians are calling Killips win Sunday in the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico an “historic day,” because a biological male has finally beaten biological women in a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) event.

But wait, there’s more.

Austin Killips @AmyD_Foundation put an exclamation point on her overall race lead Sunday by winning Stage 5 Gila Monster and taking home the overall victory at Tour of the Gila. #UCIWomen #TOTG2023https://t.co/exLh7kIIJI — Tour of the Gila (@TouroftheGila) May 1, 2023

Because Killips won Sunday’s race, the biological male also wins the overall title for the Tour of the Gila five-race event. What a moment it must’ve been for biological males cycling against biological females. Surely The Athletic, the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC and The View will speak glowingly of Killips’ victory and what it means for the trans-g community.

Let’s go to the Killips pit to see how they are reacting to this victory.

“We really wanted to get into a break,” Killips’ team director Julie Kuliecza told Cycling News. “We thought that there was going to be something that would go right after the second sprint point, and we wanted a rider in that break so that when Austin and the other GC riders came up to it, Austin would have someone to help them and protect them, and it worked out perfectly.”

It was a tough loss for biological female Marcela Prieto, but that’s how it goes when you’re racing against a biological male. You have to give 110%. 100% isn’t good enough, Marcela.

“At the end, we caught up to a breakaway, and another girl from the same winning team joined us,” Prieto said of Sunday’s performance. “We worked together, and in the end, I gave it my all. It took a lot of strength, but I feel very happy.”

Now for the real gut punch for Prieto. She also lost out on the overall tour title to Killips.

It gets even worse for biological females. The Tour of the Gila race committee bragged in March that for the first time in the 36-year history of the race, men and women would be racing for the same total prize purse of $35,350.

And then Austin Killips went and took money from the biological women.

What a moment in the history of sports.