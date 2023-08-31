Sage Steele Rips The Left For All The Sudden Ignoring Science When It Comes To Transgender Athletes Competing Against Women

Videos by OutKick

Sage Steele joined ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich’ on Thursday to discuss a wide range of topics including her departure from ESPN, political viewpoints, and much more, including the left’s view on transgender athletes – biological men – competing in women’s sports.

The Democratic party is allegedly the ‘party of science,’ yet the Biden administration continues to push this message that transgender athletes competing against women is somehow complicated. Press Secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre quite literally called it “a complicated issue” during a press briefing earlier this week.

Steele, like the majority of Americans who possess common sense, recognizes that nothing about this issue is complicated.

“It’s not complicated, this is so easy and so simple,” Steele explained. “As I’ve said for months and months and months on social media that’s maybe gotten me in some heat, this whole ‘science’ word that we were so obsessed with during COVID, and now it’s like we’re ignoring the science.

“We’ve seen what’s happened in volleyball, lacrosse, and even weightlifting. Let’s follow the science, because we know that men and women are very different in beautiful ways. I like being a woman. I can do things that you can’t, and vice versa. That’s how God made us, and that’s okay.”

“I don’t understand where this is coming from, and I’m very disappointed how so many people are choosing to stay silent on it.”

