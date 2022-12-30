Eagles ‘Sorting Through’ Jalen Hurts Possibly Playing Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is keeping Sunday’s starting QB close to the vest, refusing to reveal if Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew will get the nod.

Minshew started in place of the injured Hurts last week, but video emerged earlier this week of the Eagles’ MVP candidate QB back at practice and slinging the rock. Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder suffered earlier this month.

The Eagles (13-2) are coming off a 40-34 Christmas Eve loss to Dallas.

“We’re still sorting through that,” Sirianni said Friday. “Obviously, Jalen had a good practice [Thursday] and looked like he did some things really well. … Still haven’t decided anything yet. We’ve still got a couple days.”

The Eagles host the Saints Sunday, with a win clinching the top seed in the NFC. Hurts was listed as a limited participant in practice earlier this week and participated in individual drills.

Jalen Hurts returned to Eagles practice this week. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts limited in practice this week

The third-year QB is currently in the midst of a breakout season and was considered an MVP candidate at the time of his Dec. 18 injury in Chicago.

He’s currently thrown for nearly 3,500 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding an absurd 13 more scores on the ground.

“The velocity of the ball was good, the accuracy was good, that he felt good,” Sirianni said of Hurts’ practice. “Those are the main things, and that’s what you want to see.”

According to reports, Hurts is currently recovering from an SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Minshew got the start last Sunday, going 24-of-40 for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.