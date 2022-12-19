Gardner Minshew Is Reportedly Coming To Save The Day With Jalen Hurts Injured

Jalen Hurts may be the league MVP, but it could be Gardner Minshew time for the Eagles.

At least for one week.

Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, and is reportedly in real jeopardy of missing Saturday’s showdown with the Cowboys.

Should the Eagles shut him down, Gardner Minshew – the backup QB with the greatest mustache in all the land – would be in line to start.

Buckle up!

Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday's win over the Bears, per league sources.



Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter, when Bears' DE Trevis Gipson drove him into ground. pic.twitter.com/KsWbMkCszW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2022

There’s a real chance that Gardner Minshew could start Saturday vs. the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2022

Jalen Hurts hurt, Gardner Minshew could start for Eagles

Hurts and the Eagles (13-1) have been an absolute wagon this season, and took care of the Bears Sunday despite the MVP candidate not looking his best.

Hurts threw no touchdowns and a pair of rare picks in the 25-20 win, but did run for 61 yards and THREE scores. It may have come at a cost, though, as he apparently dinged up his wing in the process.

The third-year Alabama QB has been sensational this season for the top-seeded Eagles, throwing for nearly 3,500 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding an absurd 13 more scores on the ground.

Philadelphia has been far and away the best team in the NFC all season, and would clinch the division and homefield advantage in the playoffs with a win Saturday over the Cowboys.

It could be Gardner Minshew time for the Eagles with Jalen Hurt injured. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Looks like Gardner Minshew may be the one who has to do it, though, and it’s not a terrible fallback plan.

Minshew has been an absolute lightning rod ever since coming to the NFL, and has performed pretty well whenever called upon. The 27-year-old has a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 41-12 (!!!), has never had a QB rating below 91 in three full seasons, and went 1-1 in two games last season.

More importantly, he’s already a legend around the league, once lived out of his bus, and has electric facial hair to boot.

They don’t call it #MinshewMania for nothing!

The Cowboys ain't ready for Minshew Maniapic.twitter.com/XqXWey9lIh — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 19, 2022

Can we all agree it would be objectively hilarious if Minshew waltzed into Dallas and sliced & diced the Cowboys to clinch NFC East & #1 seed? pic.twitter.com/IUH4jTr2zN — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 19, 2022

Can Minshew go into Dallas and win the NFC East and get the #1 seed?



You betch your ass he can. pic.twitter.com/Zxhl4xYgGH — 🦅HURTS4MVP🦅 (@EaglesStrictly) December 19, 2022

Hopefully Jalen is only out for like a week. Alright Minshew… do your thing 😂 pic.twitter.com/Is9TIKfwhc — Willy Aitch (@WillyAitch) December 19, 2022

Best career Pass TD-INT rate among all active QB

(min. 500 attempts)



Aaron Rodgers 4.62

Patrick Mahomes 3.88

Gardner Minshew 3.42

Russell Wilson 3.26

Tom Brady 3.07 pic.twitter.com/ktupXUi5bU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 19, 2022