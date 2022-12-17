Gardner Minshew Shares Powerful Comments About Mike Leach

Gardner Minshew had to fight back his emotions while talking about Mike Leach.

Minshew played for Leach for a season at Washington State, and it’s clear the coach had a massive impact on his life.

“He always made me believe that, and feel that I was special and that I could succeed. Man, that means so much to me and I’ll always be grateful for that,” the Eagles backup QB told the press.

The former Cougars QB also said that if it weren’t for Leach, he wouldn’t have ever even made the NFL.

An emotional Gardner Minshew talks about the impact Coach Mike Leach had on his career and his life. pic.twitter.com/r8RSLtIVrZ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 15, 2022

Mike Leach was a larger than life character.

As we’ve showcased here a few times at OutKick, the support for Leach is truly something to behold.

The former Mississippi State coach died at the age of 61 after suffering a massive heart attack last weekend. He died Monday night surrounded by his family.

His death has left a substantial impact on a lot of people, and it’s clear that Minshew deeply misses him.

Mike Leach died at the age of 61 after suffering a heart attack. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Leach convinced Minshew to transfer to WSU from East Carolina over riding the bench at Alabama. The talented passer threw for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns.

That single season got Gardner Minshew drafted in 2019 and he hasn’t looked back since. As he said himself, you can credit Mike Leach for him being in the NFL.

Gardner Minshew discusses Mike Leach. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt people will keep talking about Mike Leach for a very long time. A man with his kind of legacy isn’t ever soon forgotten.