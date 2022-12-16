Miami Redhawks Honor Mike Leach With Pirate-Inspired Decal During Bahamas Bowl

Miami (OH) pulled off a classy move honoring Mike Leach Friday.

During the Bahamas Bowl against UAB, the RedHawks are wearing a #FlyTheFlag helmet decal featuring crossed bones and the words “Coach Leach.”

You can check out the awesome decal below.

Respect continues to pour in for Mike Leach.

Mike Leach died Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack over the weekend at the age of 61. His shocking death was a brutal reminder of how fragile life is.

It can all be over in a minute. It’s hard to remember that at times, but Leach’s passing is unfortunately a very blunt reminder that nobody makes it out alive.

Mike Leach was beloved in the college football world. He was a hero to many people and at the very least an icon in the sport.

Mike Leach died at the age of 61. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The fact Miami (OH) – a team he never coached at or was associated with – is honoring him goes to show the kind of impact had on people.

I truly can’t remember the last person who passed away and received such universal support. Nobody has a bad thing to say about Mike Leach, and for good reason. He was a larger than life character. Whenever he opened his mouth, you had to stop what you were doing and listen. The man simply didn’t miss. He was a content machine, and that’s why so many people have honored him.

This is still the greatest video of Mike Leach the public has ever seen, and America is quickly losing this kind of blunt attitude that we used to thrive on.



Mike Leach had no tolerance or time for snowflakes and entitled people. pic.twitter.com/1eYoyQdwHb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2022

Huge shoutout for the RedHawks for the classy move. Leach is incredibly missed, and he will be for a very long time. May we all swing our swords with a little more passion in his honor.