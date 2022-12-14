Mississippi State Drops Emotional Mike Leach Tribute Video

Mississippi State released an incredible video Tuesday night honoring Mike Leach.
The former coach of the Bulldogs died at the age of 61 Monday night after suffering a heart attack over the weekend, and the loss of Mike Leach has sent shockwaves through the sports world.
In honor of the Pirate, Mississippi State released a tribute video for football fans around the country, and it’s required watching for anyone who was a fan of Leach.
Mike Leach will forever be remembered as a legend.
As we’ve covered extensively at OutKick, Leach was a larger than life personality who lived life his own way.
He didn’t fit a mold. He was his own man, and he embraced being unique instead of running from it. That’s an attitude and spirit that we’re rapidly losing in America.
The outpouring of support all day Tuesday after his death was announced is proof of the kind of impact he had on people.
Yes, he was an outstanding football coach, but honestly, that wasn’t nearly the most interesting thing about Mike Leach. He loved history, was a great conversationalist and was never afraid to provide any opinion on anything.
Now, at the age of 61, the football community has lost Leach far too soon. The video from MSU is a reminder of the hole that now exists. Rest easy, Coach Leach, and keep swinging your sword.
I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying
Not ashamed to wipe tears here. I’m a Bama fan who has always loved Coach Leach. CFB lost a great one. He and Lane Kiffin did a lot together to make the Egg Bowl a better rivalry and remove the ridiculous and juvenile hatred that had built up over the years.