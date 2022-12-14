Mississippi State Drops Emotional Mike Leach Tribute Video

Mississippi State released an incredible video Tuesday night honoring Mike Leach.

The former coach of the Bulldogs died at the age of 61 Monday night after suffering a heart attack over the weekend, and the loss of Mike Leach has sent shockwaves through the sports world.

In honor of the Pirate, Mississippi State released a tribute video for football fans around the country, and it’s required watching for anyone who was a fan of Leach.

𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘰 𝘪𝘵.#HailState🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/kShEfc7cm4 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 14, 2022

Mike Leach will forever be remembered as a legend.

As we’ve covered extensively at OutKick, Leach was a larger than life personality who lived life his own way.

He didn’t fit a mold. He was his own man, and he embraced being unique instead of running from it. That’s an attitude and spirit that we’re rapidly losing in America.

Mike Leach dead at 61. The famous football coach died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Starkville. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The outpouring of support all day Tuesday after his death was announced is proof of the kind of impact he had on people.

Yes, he was an outstanding football coach, but honestly, that wasn’t nearly the most interesting thing about Mike Leach. He loved history, was a great conversationalist and was never afraid to provide any opinion on anything.

Mississippi State releases awesome video honoring Leach. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Now, at the age of 61, the football community has lost Leach far too soon. The video from MSU is a reminder of the hole that now exists. Rest easy, Coach Leach, and keep swinging your sword.