Sports World Reacts To Mike Leach’s Tragic Death

Reactions have poured in following the tragic death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.

The eccentric and legendary coach died Monday night at the age of 61 after suffering a massive heart attack at his Starkville home.

Mike Leach dead at the age of 61. The Mississippi State coach died after suffering a heart attack. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

After days of expecting the worst, an official announcement was made by the Bulldogs Tuesday morning. As soon as word broke about Mike Leach’s tragic death, reactions flooded social media with people remembering and honoring the famous coach.

Today is a sad day in the world of college football. Mike Leach was an innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes. I always enjoyed facing off with him over the years.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family and friends during this difficult time. 🙏💙🙏 — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 13, 2022

So sorry to hear about the passing of Coach Leach. He’ll always be known as an innovator and a game-changer and someone that college football and so many people will miss. My prayers are with the Leach family. — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 13, 2022

So incredibly sad. Mike Leach was the best. Just a unique, awesome person. https://t.co/3ekgicv3SG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2022

There will never be another Mike Leach. pic.twitter.com/8cDLTGtkhy — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 13, 2022

Still the truest thing I’ve ever heard. Coach Leach on weddings.



RIP pic.twitter.com/mik2gufLFz — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 13, 2022

There will never be another Mike Leach.



Here's Coach Leach giving a weather report.pic.twitter.com/bvJko0XcxD — OutKick (@Outkick) December 13, 2022

Devastating. One of the best to ever do it. RIP Coach Leach. https://t.co/fLqUjoffjC — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 13, 2022

An innovator



An unparalleled personality



A great person



Mike Leach will be missed by all. RIP — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 13, 2022

Coach-

You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on-



Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others.



All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family-



Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/C43e2MZvBB — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 13, 2022

Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2022

Leach's tree: Lincoln Riley, Dave Aranda, Sonny Cumbie, Dana Holgorsen, Seth Littrell, Art Briles, Ken Wilson, Neal Brown, Josh Heupel, Eric Morris, Sonny Dykes, Kliff Kingsbury, Ruffin McNeill and assistants Wes Welker, Bill Bedenbaugh, Robert Anae, Alex Grinch, Brandon Jones. https://t.co/UO3940VbZ1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach was an absolute treasure. Not just because of his clever one liners and legendary press conferences, but also because he made every single person around him feel important.



Today is a sad day for college football. Prayers for his family and friends. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) December 13, 2022

Devastating news. Praying for Coach Leach’s family and the entire Mississippi State community. https://t.co/uLeJ6gdvqI — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 13, 2022

My favorite Mike Leach stat is that he coached seven 600-yard passing games — from seven different players.



His teams threw for at least 600 yards 11 times since Leach became a head coach in 2000. The rest of the FBS reached that mark 10 times. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach. What a loss. One of one. — Will Cain (@willcain) December 13, 2022

Rest in peace, Coach Leach 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/BZqp7FOaLb — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach was a visionary football coach, but more importantly than that, he lived life his own way. He was the Pirate, unapologetically himself and was never afraid to speak his mind as bluntly as possible.

As I tweeted this morning in reaction to his death, I often just watch his old clips when I need a mood boost.

I never met Mike Leach, but he still had an impact on me. When I was having a bad day or just needed some energy, I'd watch his old rants on YouTube. An immediate mood boost.



RIP to the Pirate. He was one of a kind, and we won't ever see anyone like him again. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach’s family, friends and all those he impacted during this terrible time.