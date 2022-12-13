Sports World Reacts To Mike Leach’s Tragic Death

Reactions have poured in following the tragic death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.
The eccentric and legendary coach died Monday night at the age of 61 after suffering a massive heart attack at his Starkville home.
After days of expecting the worst, an official announcement was made by the Bulldogs Tuesday morning. As soon as word broke about Mike Leach’s tragic death, reactions flooded social media with people remembering and honoring the famous coach.
Check out some of the best and most powerful reactions below.
Mike Leach was a visionary football coach, but more importantly than that, he lived life his own way. He was the Pirate, unapologetically himself and was never afraid to speak his mind as bluntly as possible.
As I tweeted this morning in reaction to his death, I often just watch his old clips when I need a mood boost.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach’s family, friends and all those he impacted during this terrible time.