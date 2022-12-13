Remember Mike Leach’s Best Moments And Most Memorable Rants

Mike Leach has passed away at the age of 61, and his death sent shockwaves through the college football world.

The iconic football coach died Monday night after suffering a heart attack over the weekend. After decades as college football’s largest personality, he’s passed onto the other side, and there’s no words to describe the loss people feel right now.

The Mississippi State coach is held in high regard across the country, and he was a major figure to us here at OutKick.

Mike Leach dead at 61. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

In honor of Leach’s incredible life, we’ve compiled some of his best moments for everyone to enjoy and remember him as the larger than life figure he was.

Mike Leach was asked about losing his 7th straight Apple Cup, said that recruiting has to do with it, then was asked if he wasn't supposed to beat teams with bigger recruiting classes by Jon Blanchette, and then went off. Called him a sanctimonious troll. pic.twitter.com/jXmG328ZSu — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 30, 2019

College football simply doesn’t feel the same without Mike Leach in it anymore. It feels like the world is simply a worse place without his humor, energy and attitude in it.

He left an impact behind that will certainly be felt for generations to come.

Enjoy Mike Leach’s best moments. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Our thoughts and prayers are with Leach’s family during this incredibly difficult time. RIP, Coach Leach.