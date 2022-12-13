Remember Mike Leach’s Best Moments And Most Memorable Rants

Mike Leach has passed away at the age of 61, and his death sent shockwaves through the college football world.
The iconic football coach died Monday night after suffering a heart attack over the weekend. After decades as college football’s largest personality, he’s passed onto the other side, and there’s no words to describe the loss people feel right now.
The Mississippi State coach is held in high regard across the country, and he was a major figure to us here at OutKick.
In honor of Leach’s incredible life, we’ve compiled some of his best moments for everyone to enjoy and remember him as the larger than life figure he was.
College football simply doesn’t feel the same without Mike Leach in it anymore. It feels like the world is simply a worse place without his humor, energy and attitude in it.
He left an impact behind that will certainly be felt for generations to come.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Leach’s family during this incredibly difficult time. RIP, Coach Leach.