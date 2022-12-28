There is a real chance Jalen Hurts is on the field Sunday against the Saints.

The talented dual-threat QB for the Philadelphia Eagles missed last week with a shoulder issue, but head coach Nick Sirianni announced Wednesday it’s possible Hurts is able to go Sunday against New Orleans.

The team will wait to “see what happens as the week progresses,” but there’s definitely a possibility he’s back under center.

Nick Sirianni on QB Jalen Hurts playing this week: "Does he have a chance? Of course he does… We'll see what happens as the week progresses." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 28, 2022

Jalen Hurts is healing up.

Hurts didn’t play in the 40-34 loss to the Cowboys due to his sprained shoulder, and while the Eagles still put up points, fans definitely are hoping he returns ASAP.

To Gardner Minshew’s credit, he threw for 355 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the losing effort. The offense moving the ball definitely wasn’t the issue. He did have two interceptions, but overall, Minshew performed admirably when pressed into service.

Gardner Minshew played well with Jalen Hurts out. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

However, he’s simply not Jalen Hurts, who is one of the most dynamic players in the entire league. Hurts has put up eye-popping numbers this season.

He’s thrown for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, rushed for 747 yards and an additional 13 touchdowns on the ground. The former Alabama and Oklahoma star is also 13-1 as a starter in 2022. The Eagles have dominated with him under center.

Hurts might not win the MVP, but he’s definitely having an MVP-caliber season. Teams simply never get better off when a QB like him is on the bench.

Will Jalen Hurts play against the Saints? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The good news for the Eagles is that if Jalen Hurts can’t go, Minshew can definitely handle business against the Saints. However, the Eagles definitely need the face of the franchise for a deep run in the playoffs.