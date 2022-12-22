Jalen Hurts Won’t Play Against Dallas, #MinshewMania Is Back On

Gardner Minshew will be under center Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Cowboys.

After some concern Jalen Hurts wouldn’t play due to a shoulder injury, head coach Nick Sirianni informed the media Thursday that he does not expect the team’s starter to play.

That means #MinshewMania will, once again, take the NFL by storm.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he does not expect QB Jalen Hurts to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2022

Gardner Minshew has the chance for his legendary persona to grow.

Minshew took the NFL by storm back in 2019 when he started 12 games for the Jaguars. When the team drafted Trevor Lawrence in 2021, he was shipped up to the Eagles. In his NFL career, he’s thrown for 6,003 yards and 41 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.

Gardner Minshew is arguably the best backup in the league and could probably start for a handful of teams. Well, he’s starting, once again, in the NFL, and that means the legend that caused #MinshewMania has an opportunity to add to his incredible story.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

When it comes to Gardner Minshew, you simply never know what might happen. He’s a gunslinger on the field, but he’s even more entertaining off it.

He’s the classic example of a guy who knows who he is, embraces his authenticity and doesn’t care what other people think.

After all, we’re talking about a guy with a lot of money who chose to live out of a bus.

Everyone is hoping Jalen Hurts heals up ASAP, but in the meantime, we’re definitely all going to be enjoying another round of #MinshewMania.