Dylan Mulvaney Named To Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List After Successfully Making Bud Light Obsolete

Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender trendsetter who cost Bud Light hundreds of millions of dollars along with the top beer ranking in the USA, has predictably been named to the stupid Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Frankly, the only less shocking development this week was the woke race-baiter over at Deadspin writing about the Chiefs kid. That, along with Dylan Mulvaney being plastered on the cover of Forbes, perfectly describes America in in 2023.

“The actress and LGBTQ+ activist gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series, which documented her gender transition and drew more than 1 billion views,” Forbes writes about Mulvaney.

“Mulvaney, who was named a 2023 Forbes Top Creator and raked in an estimated $2 million in earnings last year, found herself at the center of an unexpected political crossfire after Bud Light paid her to post a video featuring a custom beer with her face on the can, sparking a widespread boycott of the brand.

“Nevertheless, she’s landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC, and she has urged brands to go beyond ‘just inclusive marketing’ to stand up for what’s right.”

Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light did great work together, and Forbes noticed

Big year for Dylan Mulvaney. Huge, really. First, he officially became a she back in April, which sparked the whole Bud Light disaster. And now, she’s a millionaire and a Forbes up-and-comer.

What a year — for Mulvaney, not Bud Light. No. Bud Light is beyond repair at this point.

The once-popular brew has been replaced by Modelo as the top-selling beer in America, while Anheuser-Busch has spent the past six months ridding itself of anyone and everyone involved in putting Mulvaney on a can.

It’s been all for naught, though, as AB has lost over $400 million this year in US sales, according to The Daily Mail.

Bud Light sales plunged every single week from April though the end of summer, and the most recent third quarter earning report showed a 13.5% decline in US revenue and 17.6% decline in sales to retailers.

In a video interview with Forbes posted Tuesday, Mulvaney somewhat called out Anheuser-Busch for not having her back throughout the ordeal.

“I want to be on the same page going forward, and I want there to be a mutual respect,” she said when asked about brands she plans on partnering with going forward.

Oh yeah, Mulvaney also called herself “Celebrity 2.0” and said she was disappointed in brands who don’t partner with the LGBTQ+ community because “we’re not going anywhere.”

What a year.