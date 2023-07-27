Anheuser-Busch Hit With Mass Layoffs As Bud Light’s Collapse Continues

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch has been hit with heavy layoffs amid continued issues with Bud Light.

Bud Light and A-B have been getting crushed ever since the light beer brand teamed up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Turns out, people really don’t appreciate a beer brand doing ad deals with a person whose shtick seems to be mocking women and behaving like a child. Whoever could have seen that coming?

Sales have been crippled, the stock price is down more than 12% since the March Madness promo was shared and the company has now slashed jobs.

Mass layoffs hit Anheuser-Busch as Bud Light continues to struggle. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch lays off employees.

Anheuser-Busch InBev laid off hundreds of workers at its offices in the United States of America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs of hundreds of employees won’t impact people working at breweries or warehouses, according to the same report.

The specific roles targeted for elimination were marketing and corporate roles.

“While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success. These corporate structure changes will enable our teams to focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone,” CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement, according to the same WSJ report.

Bud Light and A-B remain in huge trouble.

Obviously, people losing their jobs isn’t something to celebrate, it’s not good news and you’ll never see me cheering it on. Losing a job puts incredible pressure on people, especially those with families to feed and take care of.

Having said that, this situation is just the latest sign that Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch are in a brutally tough position.

Will Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch be able to stop the carnage? (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The company and brands have been getting absolutely shellacked for nearly four months at this point. It’s the longest backlash against a brand in recent memory.

It’s certainly the most aggressive backlash and pressure people have seen against a company for going woke. Bud Light was America’s most popular brand for decades. Now, it’s a cautionary tale of what happens when wokeness trumps just supplying a great product.

Bud Light is also no longer the top-selling beer in America. That now belongs to Modelo. It’s truly shocking just how poorly Anheuser-Busch and BL have handled this situation, and layoffs have hit the company.

Modelo is now the top-selling beer in America. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

We’ll see if Bud Light and A-B can pull out of this nosedive, but as of right now, it doesn’t look likely.