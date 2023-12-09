Drunk Hockey Fans Fight And One Gets Knocked Out Cold In Way No One Expects

Videos by OutKick

I know we’ve shown you a ton of fan fights lately. Frankly, they all sort of blend in after a while, so I understand your hesitance in clicking on this one and thinking it would be any different.

But I promise you’ve made the right decision today. This will be the best choice you’ve made all week. Of all the fan fight I’ve seen — not just this week, but in my life — this particular one between two fat dudes at a hockey game takes the cake.

The fight itself is nothing special. It’s fine, but not great. But the end — the last 30 seconds — is maybe the most shocking thing I’ve watched since the Red Wedding. Since The Departed. Hell, it may be a bigger twist than Darth Vader telling Luke he was his dad.

Do I sound dramatic? Well, you be the judge:

you could take one hundred guesses at how this fight ends and not get the correct answer pic.twitter.com/Ql0a0QI9uX — Big Bucket Of Soup Fan (@bloatyhead) December 7, 2023

Is this the biggest fan fight twist ever?

Did I sell you a bill of goods of what?! My goodness. The caption here is perfect. You could’ve given me a thousand guesses and I would have never guessed that.

Just stunning. That’s why you don’t taunt your opponent, though. You get fined for that in Roger Goodell’s NFL (No Fun League) for this very reason.

The fight ain’t over till it’s over, and sometimes you’re your own worst enemy.

I’m a big believer in karma. I’m religious, so I also believe the big man upstairs is always watching, but I also believe in karma. And this is Karma 101.

You think you’ve won the fight, you start rubbing it in your opponents’ face, and then BAM — knocked out cold by the glass. Game over. You lose.

The thrill of victory. The agony of defeat. All in the span of 60 seconds.

I love this freaking country.