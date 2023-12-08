Man Thrown Into The Ocean During A Fight On A Pier

Videos by OutKick

There’s been a lot of fighting this week on the internet. You can blame it on the stress of the holiday season if you want, or maybe even inflation. Whatever the reason people are throwing down all over social media this week.

We’ve had the guy complaining about Pokémon cards at a Canadian McDonald’s which ended up in a fist fight, there’s the fight at an Oklahoma sex toy shop, and the families trading punches at a Mississippi courthouse.

Fight ends with man thrown into the ocean (Image Credit: Fight Clips/X)

That’s a jam-packed week of throwing down by any metric you want to use. But we’re not done with the fighting just yet. This video of a couple of guys going at it has an incredible ending that’s too insane not share.

Anything can happen when you square up in the wild and one guy learns that lesson the hard way in this clip. As with a lot of fights that end up on social media there aren’t any details as to what led up to these two deciding to settle matters with their fists.

The clip picks up the action already in progress. There’s a crowd of people on what appears to be a pier of some kind looking on. A shoeless guy in all black is on the ground with a guy in a red long-sleeved shirt grabbing him as he attempts to make it back to his feet.

You Don’t See A Man Get Thrown Into Ocean Every Day

Was the guy in all black dropped with a punch? Did he get dropkicked across the pier? These are the types of questions there aren’t any answers to.

What is apparent, is the guy in black isn’t winning the fight. Things only get worse for him as he manages to get to his feet. The two briefly wrestle before the man in the red sends his opponent over the railing and into the ocean.

bruh why would he through him in the ocean basically attempted murder charge pic.twitter.com/ghRSi4Zoxd — FIGHTS CLIPS (@GoinCrazyFights) December 5, 2023

All anyone could do at that point was take a look over the side of the pier to see what had become of the guy in all black. From the looks of it, he survived the fall and was swimming back to shore.

That’s putting an end to a fight. There’s no going another round with a guy who threw you into the ocean, not on a pier anyway.