All Hell Breaks Loose At Mississippi Courthouse As Families Drop The Gloves And Fight It Out

Folks, let’s take it down a notch.

Fists and kicks were flying Thursday outside of the Hinds County, Mississippi courthouse where families had gathered over the mysterious disappearance of Latasha Crump Coleman, 46, who has been missing since July. Derrick Coleman, her husband, was at the court for a hearing Wednesday over a protective order violation in which he was supposed to have no contact with Crump Coleman, who was a prison correctional officer.

WLBT cameras were rolling as families fought on the Hinds County (MS) courthouse steps Thursday morning after a hearing in the case of missing woman Latasha Crump Coleman. / WLBT

Needless to say, emotions were high as the families gathered for the hearing. Crump Coleman’s family believes Derrick Coleman knows where Crump Coleman is.

You can see where this one is heading.

Yep, straight to the lobby of the courthouse where fists started flying and we have fireworks, folks.

BRAWL AT THE COURTHOUSE: A fight took place this morning between the families of Latasha Crump and her husband, Derrick Coleman. Latasha went missing in July and hasn't been seen since. https://t.co/JHKONlLipC pic.twitter.com/DywxcB7ZyG — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) December 7, 2023

By the time the fights had ended, the sheriff’s department had arrested five people on disorderly conduct charges. WLBT reported Thursday that the four were sent to a detention center to cool off.

Latasha Crump Coleman’s son, Dexter Crump was one of those arrested for his part in the fight.

“Ima say it til im blue in the face anit nothing wrong with my moms mental or judgment i hate we had to put that out to get them to put a sliver alert out for her,” Crump wrote on Facebook in November as his family continued to search for his mother.

Based on his Facebook feed, the emotions had been building substantially over the last two months as the Crump family had no leads on where Latasha was at.

“i gotta bring her home being the only child is not for the weak i gotta keep fighting for her,” Dexter said in a Facebook message in mid-October.