Fight In A Canadian McDonald’s Breaks Out After Customer Complains About Pokémon Cards Not Being Included In His Happy Meal

A customer at a McDonald’s in Nova Scotia, who was given a donkey with his Happy Meal instead of the Pokémon cards he was expecting, had an all-time meltdown. A meltdown that resulted in him trading punches with a fellow customer.

The man believed that the store had a whole rack of Pokémon cards. He pointed to what was likely a display for the promotion while demanding that he be given some cards or a refund.

McDonald’s customers fight after man complains about not receiving a Pokémon card (Image Credit: Scotian Wolf Gaming/YouTube)

After claiming that he had been given a donkey toy two times in a row, the man, dressed for a hike in frigid weather, threatened legal action against the fast-food chain.

I’m not familiar with how things work in a parliamentary system, so I don’t know if simply yelling that you want to press charges is a valid way to do so or not. In any case that’s what the man did.

He asked for a refund, stated that he came to the restaurant as a child, then made his claims that they still had Pokémon cards. All of that before yelling, “McDonald’s, I wanna press charges on McDonald’s!”

A woman filming the meltdown told the man that he was behaving worse than her disabled children. The man denied her accusations and asked her to put the video online because he was “being targeted.”

This exchanged didn’t slow the man down one bit. In the middle of the exchange with the woman, he was heard asking the manager for his refund and for the donation that he had made to be returned to him.

He said, “I want my six dollars. I want my donation back!”

It Doesn’t Take Long For This McDonald’s Meltdown To Turn Into A Fight

The manager insisted that the customer wasn’t being targeted and that the location was simply out of Pokémon cards. With the display telling him a different story, the man wasn’t buying it.

It was at this point, with his accusations of being targeted voiced and his official declaration that he wanted to press charges made known, that he decided to file a complaint with the manager.

There was another round of the manager attempting to explain to the unhappy customer that he didn’t have any Pokémon cards. This back-and-forth took place before another customer got involved.

The hero in a Josh Allen jersey was tired of the holdup and walked right up to the counter to place his order. This didn’t sit well with the guy who was still in meltdown mode. The two exchanged words briefly before throwing hands.

The Bills jersey sporting customer had more bark than he had bite, but his heart was in the right place. His softly landed punch had put an end to the argument over the Pokémon cards.

The two went a couple of rounds, punches were thrown, some grappling took place, and chairs were sent flying. Someone can be heard telling the men that the police were being called.

The video ends before they arrive and it appears to show the Bills fan picking up the angry man’s backpack before walking outside with it.

So much for a quiet meal in the small Canadian town of Truro.