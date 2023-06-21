McDonald’s Worker Blasts Customer In The Face With A Drink In Wild Fight Video

Videos by OutKick

This McDonald’s worker in Australia wasn’t “Lovin’ it®.”

It turns out it’s not just U.S. fast-food workers who are fed up with customers who come into these places to cause problems. The McDonald’s Australia corporation says this battle went down in Sydney’s Central Business District, but it doesn’t show what led up to the customer being blasted by a thrown drink.

“What is not shown in the video is the customer earlier entering the restaurant and going behind the counter to disrupt the kitchen and threaten crew,” McDonald’s said in a media statement.

Now let’s go to the footage to see exactly how the worker reacted to the bad customer behavior:

Now for the bad news — or maybe it’s actually good news for the worker: McDonald’s doesn’t like when workers throw drinks on customers.

“The behavior of our employees in this video is not in accordance with our policies and we are looking into this with the restaurant. Anti-social behavior is not tolerated in our restaurants and we expect our people to be treated with respect at all times,” the company added.

This has all the makings of the worker being told this is the end of the road with the burger chain.

In the Australian McDonald’s case, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy for their actions inside the store.