Draymond Green, Who Knocked Out His Own Teammate, Says Rudy Gobert Gained His Respect After Punching Kyle Anderson

Draymond Green knows what it’s like to punch his own teammate and knock them out cold, therefore his opinion about Rudy Gobert throwing a punch at Kyle Anderson during the middle of a game means something.

Actually, no, it doesn’t. His opinion may have mattered if it made any sense whatsoever, but like most things that come out of Green’s mouth, his take about Gobert’s sideline tantrum makes zero sense at all.

Green – who knocked out teammate Jordan Poole during a preseason practice – jumped on his podcast to react to Gobert throwing a punch at Anderson during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Easter Sunday.

Draymond Green has respect for Rudy Gobert after he punched Kyle Anderson. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

According to Green’s logic, since Anderson reportedly called Gobert a “bit-h,” then him swinging is okay. Not only that, but Greene actually gained some respect from Gobert for throwing a punch at Anderson during the second quarter timeout.

“So when I saw the choice word that is the “bi-ch” word Kyle Anderson’s using towards Rudy Gobert, you do have to be ready with what comes with that,” Green said on ‘The Draymond Green Show.’

“He gained a little respect from me because he stood up for himself,” Green said. “I’ve never really seen the guy stand up for himself. I didn’t really know if the guy was capable of standing up for himself. He stood up for himself a bit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really work. Take it from me, I know how that goes.”

We get it Draymond, you’re on Team Punch A Teammate If They ‘Disrespect’ You, that was clear after you knocked out Poole and then complained about the video being leaked instead of, you know, actually regretting your actions.

Green continues to be the most childish and delusional player in the NBA.