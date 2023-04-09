Minnesota Timberwolves Center Rudy Gobert Tries To Punch A Teammate… On Easter!

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert wasn’t feeling forgiving on Easter Sunday — evidenced by an altercation with T-Wolves forward Kyle Anderson where Gobert unleashed his demons and tried punching his teammate.

Rudy Gobert summons the spirit of Draymond Green

During a first-half timeout, Anderson appeared in the huddle, instructing Gobert on a play before the center walked closer and tried to clock Anderson.

WATCH:

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

Gobert’s attempt barely landed on Anderson, but the huddle broke out in chaos as players tried separating the two. Gobert was sent home after the altercation and forward Jaden McDaniels reportedly injured his hand punching a wall after the incident.

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince got up and shoved Gobert before the French big man was escorted off the court. Minnesota announced shortly after halftime that Gobert was ruled out for the remainder of the Easter Day contest.

Gobert’s Actually A Fan Of Anderson

Adding a new dimension to the Minnesota beef was an excerpt shared by Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine from a recent interview with Gobert.

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

In the excerpt, Gobert defined Anderson’s leadership as “aggressive” while commending his teammate for the team’s general success this season.

“Kyle wants to win, and sometimes he’s a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don’t take it personally,” Gobert told Hine. “I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win. I love his competitiveness, love the way he plays the game. The way he makes others around him better. He’s been a huge part of this year.”

Sunday’s game was packed with playoff implications for Minnesota. Coming in as the ninth seed in the West’s playoff picture, the Timberwolves are gearing up to potentially play the trending Oklahoma Thunder for a one-and-done playoff matchup.

While it was likely a “heat of the moment” move by Gobert, heading into a one-and-done scenario with teammates stirring bad blood can only have Minnesota trending downward.

Safe to say that the Timberwolves are heading in the wrong direction after Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Gobert and Kyle Anderson in the TWolves locker room at halftime pic.twitter.com/Z4qxRGOIga — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 9, 2023