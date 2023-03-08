Draymond Green Walks Off The Court After Not Getting A Pass, Is The Most Childish Player In The NBA

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green is a seasoned veteran with four NBA championship rings to his name, yet despite playing 11 seasons in the league he’s become more immature as each year goes by. His latest display of immaturity came on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

READ: DRAYMOND GREEN WANTS TO GET RID OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH, SPEWS NONSENSE ABOUT BLACK HISTORY BEING ERASED FROM SCHOOLS

With less than a minute to go before halftime, Green cut into the lane but Jordan Poole – the teammate he punched not long ago – either didn’t see the big man or simply didn’t want to pass him the basketball. After not getting the ball, Green decided to just walk right off the court and turn his back on the play.

Draymond Green walks off the court after not getting the ball from Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/3LsB2BsYSb — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) March 8, 2023

This is something you see a 7-year-old do when he’s not getting enough touches in a church league game. Green is a 33-year-old grown adult man.

For a guy who touts himself as a leader every opportunity he can, walking off the court because you don’t get a pass isn’t exactly a leadership skill.

This sort of behavior shouldn’t come off as a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to Green over the years. It’s his world, and we’re all just living in it when he’s out on the floor. He gets away with whatever he wants on the court, overreacts to every other whistle, and then talks as if he’s a 20 and 10 guy when he hasn’t averaged over eight points per game since 2017.

The Warriors are among the most hated teams in professional sports given that they’ve won four titles since 2015, but Green being a clown on the floor certainly makes fans hate the franchise that much more.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris