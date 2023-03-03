Draymond Green Wants To Get Rid Of Black History Month, Spews Nonsense About Black History Being Erased From Schools

Videos by OutKick

Golden State Warriors forward and sucker-punch expert Draymond Green would like to see an end put to Black History Month. He doesn’t appreciate the fact that black history is celebrated in the month of February as it is tied with April as the shortest month on the calendar with 28 days.

Green, while wearing a ‘Built By Black History’ shirt the NBA mandated all teams to wear, shared his grand idea with the media following Golden State’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

“Black History Month, at some point, can we get rid of it?” Green awkwardly asked reporters. “Why do we gotta keep getting the shortest month to celebrate our history”

Green, without mentioning an actual name, then took aim at “governors” accusing them of taking black history out of schools.

“We’ve got governors who want to take our history out of schools, and I’m not going to be the fool to say, ‘Yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days,'” Green said. “At some point, I’d like to get rid of it. We’re making all these changes in the world, we can’t talk about these people, can’t talk about those people, can’t say this, can’t say that.”

“At some point, it’s time to get rid of Black History Month. Not get rid of Black history, like they’re trying to do. But Black History Month? Nah, teach my history from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, and then do it again. And then again. And then again. And then again.”

Draymond Green Suffers From Word Vomit

Green simply explaining that black history should be discussed and celebrated year-round and explaining why it’s important would have been one thing. Instead, he whined and complained about the number of days on a calendar and then spewed an incredibly generalized statement about “governors” and schools erasing history.

It’s a lazy take from Green, and certainly not an original one. People have complained about Black History Month being in the short month of February since it officially became recognized in the United States in 1976.

Black students at Kent State University were the first to propose Black History Month in February 1969. The U.S. government didn’t just assign February for Black History Month at random, believe it or not, Black History Month being in February is a literal piece of black history.

We remember all of those who have died while serving the United States for just one single day on the calendar, Memorial Day, but recognizing black history for 28 days isn’t enough, according to Green.

