Drake Has Ruined Shohei Ohtani And The Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are falling apart and Drake is to blame.

The once red-hot team finds themselves in panic mode after losing their seventh game in a row last night, 8-3 to the Giants. The heartbreaking loss occurred after the Angels looked like they had turned their losing ways around, taking a one-run lead into the 9th inning before giving up six runs and adding another L to their loss column.

The timing is terrible for a team that went all-in on keeping MLB’s best, Ohtani, instead of trading him at the deadline. The Angels felt that since they were only a few games out of a Wild Card playoff spot they could roll the dice and keep their once-in-a-lifetime superstar pitcher / hitter and see if they could make a playoff run.

And then Drake had to get involved.

Shohei Ohtani has gone 2-for-12 with 7Ks & 0RBI since Drake wore his jersey https://t.co/FL5L1q3bzz — ꜰᴡꜱ (@FletchWasSafe) August 6, 2023

DRAKE CURSE IN FULL EFFECT

The rapper and Toronto Raptors “global ambassador” once again decided to jump into the sports mix by bestowing his “Drake Curse” after being seen in public wearing an Ohtani jersey.

With the Angels already losing three in a row to start August, Drake was photographed wearing an Ohtani American League All-Star jersey. Since then, Major League Baseball’s home-run leader hasn’t been able to hit one since. Ohtani hasn’t even drove in a single RBI. He’s struck out seven times though.

Angels fans are losing their damn minds over it with some even taking to social media to yell at Drake.

Drake, take it off!!! — Amy (@shopost_) August 7, 2023

OHTANI HASN’T HIT A HOME RUN OR AN RBI

The “Drake Curse” has gone from a funny superstition to actually having some legitimacy behind it. He has been known to jinx teams and athletes that he’s publicly supported. In the sports betting world there is an active “Fade Drake,” movement that documents his public bets so people don’t follow them.

It’s worked. Last year, Drake lost over $4 million on unsuccessful bets.

Some of the rapper’s “great picks” this year included losing $275,000 on UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal to win, as well as another $427,000 on Justin Gaethje to win. If that wasn’t enough, this past weekend Drake put $250,000 on the line thinking Nate Diaz would beat Jake Paul. That didn’t happen either.

Drake has now become the guy that shows up to the party that nobody wants around. And for an Angels team that is on the verge of missing the playoffs for the 13th time out of the last 14 seasons, he couldn’t have made an entrance at a worse time.