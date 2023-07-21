Donna D’Errico Has No Regrets As OnlyFans One-Year Anniversary Approaches, Celebrates In Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

Donna D’Errico’s one-year anniversary on OnlyFans is approaching and she’s not waiting around for it to get here before she starts the celebration. How does one celebrate such a milestone? With some content of course.

The 55-year-old climbed aboard the exclusive content money making machine back in August of last year. She was following in the footsteps of another Baywatch star, Carmen Electra – who had joined the platform a few months prior and started printing money with her content.

Donna D’Errico attends the SAINT Candles & St. Jude Children’s Hospital event. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for SAINT Candles by Ira DeWitt)

D’Errico, who decided to shove it in the face of her haters by joining the platform, hasn’t looked back. She’s been keeping a steady flow of content coming ever since and has enjoyed her newfound freedom.

On Thursday night the actress kicked off the one-year anniversary festivities with a reminder of why she first took her content behind a paywall in the first place. She added a We’re the Millers reference to help mark the milestone just for fun.

D’Errico captioned her OnlyFans teaser, “Wow, it’s almost been a year since I became a member of ‘that site’ and I have to admit, I’m loving every minute!”

She continued, “No haters, no trolls, no drama – just pure freedom to be myself. No ragrets, baby!”

Donna D’Errico Isn’t Going To Be Slowing Down In Year Two

No ragrets, indeed. That’s how you get a milestone celebration started. It doesn’t have to be an elaborate, over-the-top, production.

It can be simple. You throw on some lingerie, snap a picture, let the haters know how much you’ve enjoyed cashing in on your content, then slap a link in bio hashtag on it.

One thing D’Errico has proven time and time again over the last year is that she knows what she’s doing feeding the Instagram algorithm.

Just over the last couple of months she’s donned the iconic Baywatch swimsuit and gotten in on the Barbie week festivities. These are not rookie moves, she’s been a quick study when it comes to the world of influencing on OnlyFans promotion at the highest level.

We’ll be keeping an eye on things as the actual one-year anniversary approaches and beyond as year two gets underway.