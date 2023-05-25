Disney Has Been Curiously Silent On Legislation Since Taking On Ron DeSantis

Videos by OutKick

Disney has put itself at the center of modern political debates, mostly through its own incompetence.

The entertainment giant famously caved to pressure from internal activists and woke Hollywood press a few years ago.

Former CEO Bob Chapek issued a statement announcing that the company would work to overturn legally passed legislation.

That legislation was designed to keep children from inappropriate materials while protecting parental rights.

For a company whose entertainment is focused on children, it was a curious choice. And in going after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Disney made an even more bewildering move.

DES MOINES, IOWA – MARCH 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis, who is widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president, is one of several Republican leaders visiting the state this month. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DeSantis hit back, with the Florida legislature passing a bill removing the company’s exclusive rights over the Disney World property.

Chapek was replaced by another former CEO, Bob Iger, who quickly turned to desperate measures to hit back at DeSantis.

READ: DISNEY DESPERATELY ATTEMPTS TO STOP RON DESANTIS FROM TAKING CONTROL OVER DISNEY WORLD

With a lawsuit pending, there’s much to be decided about the Reddy Creek district.

But considering the totality of Disney’s decisions since the initial response, there’s a clear winner in this situation. And it isn’t Mickey Mouse.

Disney Losing Cash And Political Influence

In virtually every way, the past 18 months have been a total disaster for the Walt Disney Company.

The company’s lost 1/3 of its market cap. It had to embarrassingly cancel their Star Wars hotel, a massive project intended to beef up its Florida offerings.

They recently removed “Willow,” a Disney+ show, from its own streaming service. Likely because so few people were watching that it was costing them more to host than it was worth.

Disney+ has lost millions and millions of subscribers recently, with the company taking massive losses.

And of course, perhaps most importantly, they’ve been completely silent on major legislative issues since their initial outburst.

Florida expanded the Parental Rights in Education Bill to older age groups, Disney stayed quiet. They stayed silent after Florida signed its heartbeat bill, limiting abortion to six weeks.

Constitutional carry, lowering taxes…a number of conservative priorities passed with no comment.

All because they finally realized there are consequences to publicly pushing a progressive agenda.

It’s the same lesson Bud Light and Target are quickly learning. Although the Dodgers have yet to accept it.

READ: DODGERS COWARDICE ON ANTI-CATHOLIC DRAG GROUP SHOWS WHO THEY REALLY VALUE

But it’s important for conservatives to learn a lesson from Disney’s rapid change of direction.

Societal pressure, properly applied with strong leadership and commitment, can cause change. Progressive activists and corporations for too long have won every cultural battle.

But Disney’s loss to Ron DeSantis shows there’s a chance to change that. If conservatives fight back. And they should.

Given who’s gotten it totally wrong, DeSantis has clearly struck a nerve.

To put this all in perspective: Ron DeSantis just became the first presidential candidate in American history to launch his campaign after suffering a massive defeat to a cartoon mouse. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2023

Always wrong, never in doubt.