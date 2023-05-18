Disney Axes Crazy Expensive Star Wars Hotel After Just Over One Year In Operation

Videos by OutKick

If you’re jonesing to drop a cool $4,000 or more to pretend you’re in a Star Wars movie for a few days, you have until September to make that happen.

Disney has announced that it’s shuttering its immersive, Star Wars-themed hotel known as Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser at the end of September.

Disney World closing Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser https://t.co/iTNfUYzm3p pic.twitter.com/kDyFTXG1d1 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) May 18, 2023

The hotel opened in March 2022 and was billed as a first-of-its-kind experience. Located at Disney World, just outside of Orlando, it was supposed to be like a Star Wars version of Westworld. Only the sentient androids trying to kill you were nowhere to be found.

Had they been, that may have made the exorbitant price for a two-day stay worth paying.

However, just after opening, there were claims that the company cut some corners and that the finished product didn’t live up to some of the truly jaw-dropping concept art. That made the cost of going — which was thousands of dollars for a cabin — a tough pill to swallow.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, a two-night “voyage” for two people to share a “standard cabin” ran for $4,809. If you’re not. a math guy, that’s north of $1,000 a night, per person.

Guests take part in activities at Disney World’s Star Wars-themed hotel known as Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser Didn’t Seem To Offer A Ton Of Bang For Your Buck

What did you get for that money? Well, you got a room with a window that looked out into pretend space. You could eat shrimp that had been dyed blue (because Star Wars). There were also activities that you could take part in to make it feel like you were really cruising around on a spaceship, complete with actors who stayed in character the entire time.

The. Entire. Time.

Guests also got an opportunity to take a shuttle (which by all accounts was essentially a converted box truck) to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios/

By most accounts, the issue was that the quality of the experience wasn’t exactly congruent with the price tag. Remember, part of the experience involved a trip across a parking lot in a box truck to a theme park you can visit whenever you want for substantially less money.

This hotel may soon be a prominent fixture on the increasing list of the company’s recent fumbles. However, Disney is saying they raised the bar when it comes to themed entertainment experiences.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” the company said in a statement, per CNBC.

“This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

So you’re telling me there could be other, similar projects in the future.

Cool, just do everyone a favor and bump the prices down a smidge next time.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle