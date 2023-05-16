Video: Fists Fly At Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Over Family Photo Op

Videos by OutKick

The most magical place on Earth briefly transformed into a very expensive fight club when fists began flying outside of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Monday.

A video began making the rounds of two families throwing hands before they had even fully entered the park.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the fight started over around 2:30 Monday afternoon in front of the Disney 100th Anniversary sign outside of the park.

Fox 35 Orlando reports that the fight broke out when one family asked another family to step aside so they could get a photo in front of the sign.

Video Footage of a Fight that Broke out at Disney’s Magic Kingdom pic.twitter.com/54FejnCRgE — ParkHoppin – Geeks + Gamers (@ParkHoppin) May 16, 2023

One person received medical treatment after the fight but declined to press charges. Two members of the larger family were also kicked out of the park, which, as I said, they had barely even entered before they could stand in line for Pirates of the Caribbean or the Dole Whip stand.

Tempers Can Flare At Disney World In A Hurry

Disney World — specifically Magic Kingdom — can get wild, man. It’s a perfect storm of heat, crowds, screaming kids, and adults who want their picture with a “100” sign that looks like it belongs outside of a large office building.

Tempers can flare up in a hurry, and that’s what happened on Monday.

This is far from the first time that people started trading punches at Disney World. Just last summer, there was a brawl smack dab in the middle of Fantasyland.

On a personal note, I was a quick monorail ride away over at Epcot when Monday’s throwdown was unfolding. I was blissfully unaware of this exchange of knuckle sandwich recipes and was instead drinking margaritas next to the World Showcase Lagoon.

I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: nobody drinks margaritas next to water like me.

Doesn’t matter if that’s a pool, an ocean, or a man-made lagoon for tourists to walk around and pretend their visiting various countries.

