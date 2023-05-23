Target Holds ‘Emergency’ Meeting Over LGBTQ Merch To Avoid ‘Bud Light Situation’

Videos by OutKick

The Target corporation has asked stores in southern locations to move its LGBTQ Pride merchandise away from the front of their stores.

This year, Target’s Pride month display includes “tuck friendly” bathing suits for transgender people and mugs that say “gender fluid.”

And, well, Pride-themed dog bones:

Target is even selling Pride Month-themed dog biscuits for all of your…genderqueer dogs? https://t.co/1v8nXqJrwJ pic.twitter.com/7rATJqqF5U — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 23, 2023

Yet, its uptick in support for gender appropriation –or Womanface — has company executives fearful of a Bud Light-like situation, in which conservatives and moderates cease association with the brand.

For that reason, a Target insider tells Fox News Digital that many locations, mostly in rural areas of the south, have relocated Pride sections “to avoid the kind of backlash Bud Light.”

The report provides the following details:

“We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size. From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage,” the Target insider said. “ “We call our customers ‘guests,’ there is outrage on their part. This year it is just exponentially more than any other year,” the Target insider continued. “I think given the current situation with Bud Light, the company is terrified of a Bud Light situation. Many Target locations across the country feature massive June Pride month displays on an annual basis, with items this year ranging from “tuck friendly” bathing suits for transgender people to mugs that say “gender fluid.” But the retail juggernaut has been criticized by some conservatives for the displays, with children’s items particularly irking many customers.

Target is wise to reconsider.

Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney proved that consumers, not woke corporate leaders, still dictate the marketplace.

The government, corporations, and media control the message. But the common man controls the results.

American corporations have long neglected their customer base in favor of public relations. They have mistaken status for success.

I spoke about this topic with Clay and Buck podcast host Tudor Dixon last week, and how consumers are finally pushing back.

Despite what you heard on MSNBC and read on social media, consumer habits suggest only a minority of Americans support gender appropriation.

In April, volumes of Bud Light declined 21.4% while parent company Anheuser-Busch recorded a fall of over 12%. Parent company Anheuser-Busch’s market cap has declined some $5 billion since it’s partnership with Mulvaney.

And like Bud Light, Target is hardly irreplaceable.

Beer drinkers have a comically long list of Bud Light alternatives. While there are fewer retailers than beer brands, most Target products are found elsewhere, be it Walmart or Amazon.

As we argued in a column Monday, the appropriation of women is where even the more tolerable Americans draw the line.

Bud Light is proof of that. Target now fears it will be as well.