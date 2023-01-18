Did Trey Lance Just Tell Instagram He Wants Out Of San Francisco?

We have our next installment of #crypticoffseasonsocialmediaposts, this time courtesy of San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance.

Lance apparently tried to sneak a fast one by us when he posted a picture of new Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon to his Instagram story with three ‘fingers crossed’ emojis underneath, but the crack OutKick research department wasn’t having it!

We spotted it, screenshotted it, and are now in the middle of analyzing it like the Zapruder film.

Trey Lance is a big fan of Ran Carthon.

Trey Lance (maybe) wants to follow Ran Carthon to Tennessee Titans

Good try, Trey. But not good enough!

Carthon, the former Florida Gators legend, left his gig as the 49ers Director of Player Personnel Tuesday to become the next GM in Tennessee.

Lance’s Instagram message came shortly after the news, and, sure, it could just be coincidence …

Or, it could be Lance begging Carthon to get him the hell out of San Francisco. Frankly, if it’s the latter, I’m not sure anyone can blame him, either.

Lance was supposed to be the heir apparent to Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Niners were ALL IN on the second-year QB coming into this season. Then, of course, he got hurt Week 2 and missed the rest of the year.

Did Trey Lance just quietly beg Ran Carthon to make him a Tennessee Titan? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Garoppolo returned to his usual starter role, played well, and then snapped his ankle in half Dec. 4 against Miami. By now you know that ‘Big Cock Brock Purdy’ has since replaced both fellas and is two wins away from the Super Bowl.

Not sure poor Trey Lance is getting that job back next season, and it appears he knows it, too. The Titans, meanwhile, are probably READY to get off the Ryan Tannehill rollercoaster and will most likely be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

Would Lance work in Tennessee? I have no idea, and neither do you.

BUT, he knows Carthon, is young, and would probably benefit from someone like Derrick Henry for his first true season under center.

Just a guess.