Trey Lance Gets Over Week 1 Loss By Making It Rain On Strippers

Trey Lance‘s first start after being named the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback during the offseason didn’t go well. Heavy rain in Chicago on Sunday led a 19-10 loss to the Bears and a rough day statistically for the 22-year-old.
Lance was just 13-of-28 for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. His performance received plenty of criticism. A video that surfaced on Thursday night seems to indicate that he’s taking the loss well.
The video appears to show Lance in a house full of strippers, or strip club of some kind, making it rain on the dancers. Here’s a look at the video which identifies Lance as one of the men enjoying the show.
It’s No Date With A Porn Star For Lance
It looks like any fans that were upset with Lance’s play Week 1 have put that behind them once the video surfaced. Lance received a ton of support on Twitter.
Fans replied with everything from the expected “that’s my quarterback” to predictions of a big Week 2 from the young quarterback.
One thing is for sure, Lance is learning what it’s like being a starting quarterback in the NFL both on and off the field.
Despite all of the support on Twitter from fans, there will be some that criticize this video as well. I’d like them to recognize something about the video and what it says about his maturity level.
He struggled in the rain on Sunday and we can only assume that this video was taken after those struggles. That means Lance didn’t let the rain conquer him. He faced it head on.
Lance went from being controlled by the rain to controlling the rain. That’s not easy to do and it says to me that everyone doubting him as the 49ers starter might just be wrong. Time will tell.