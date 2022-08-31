Jimmy G Receives $5 Million Offer From Porn Company

On Monday, the drama surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers seemingly came to an end. He’s staying put in San Francisco for the upcoming season, but as Trey Lance’s backup.

Garoppolo agreed to a restructured, salary cap saving, new contract with the 49ers. The new deal guarantees him a $6.5 million salary and offers incentives should he see action.

It seems like a big slap in the face to the quarterback who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance a few years ago and an NFC Championship game last season. The porn company CamSoda agrees.

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s a lot of money to turn down

CamSoda’s vice president Daryn Parker extended a $5 million offer to Jimmy G to serve as their Chief Content Officer. He would be responsible for curating their content, deciding which models to feature, and would have to host a weekly show reviewing CamSoda’s “top new recruits.”

Garoppolo has until September 8 to accept the offer.

This is nothing new for CamSoda. They often weigh in with offers to people who are in the news for various things. Those offers usually come with a requirement for adult performing of some kind.

This offer to Jimmy G, however, doesn’t require him to perform. I know he wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again, maybe that happens for him. Maybe it doesn’t.

It doesn’t appear that being a starting quarterback is in the cards this season for him. I’m not saying he should take CamSoda up on their offer, but he should consider it.