Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Staying With 49ers

The Jimmy Garoppolo saga is seemingly over. That gal who vowed to draw the San Francisco 49ers quarterback every day until he was traded can stop now.
Garoppolo is staying with the 49ers this coming season after he restructured his contract Monday afternoon, a league source confirmed to OutKick.
The deal wipes away the $24.2 million base salary Garoppolo was scheduled to make this year and replaces it with a fully guaranteed $6.5 in base salary and another $500,000 in roster bonuses.
This is huge for the 49ers.
They’re effectively saving nearly $18 million in both real money and against the salary cap assuming Garoppolo does not unseat Trey Lance as the starter. That helps the cap-strapped team in future negotiations with defensive end Nick Bosa, who will want a contract extension next year because salary cap money carries over year to year.
It’s also a win for the 49ers because the team that seemingly had to trade or cut Garoppolo now now has arguably one of the NFL’s best backup quarterbacks.
What other backup helped his team get to the Super Bowl and a conference championship game in two of the past three years? Only Garoppolo.
So what’s in it for Garoppolo?
The new contract includes a no-trade clause so the team cannot turn around and send him unceremoniously packing somewhere he doesn’t want to go.
And after this season the 49ers cannot use the franchise or any other tag on Garoppolo to keep him tied to the team. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season and will be able to go chase a starting job.
The 49ers continue with their plan to start the Lance era this year.
The only way Garoppolo plays is the way most backup QBs play — if Lance is injured or so ineffective he’s benched.
As he has agreed that he’s starting the season on the bench, Garoppolo’s new deal also includes incentives in case he regains the starting job. He will then be paid up to $9 million in incentives as the starter.
