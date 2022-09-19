49ers QB Trey Lance Goes Down, San Francisco’s Title Odds Go Up

According to the betting market, the San Francisco 49ers‘ Super Bowl odds improved with QB Jimmy Garoppolo back as the starter after second-year QB Trey Lance sustained a season-ending injury in a 27-7 Week 2 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Lance fractured his ankle in the first quarter while scrambling for a first down. It’s terrible for Lance who was gifted the keys of San Francisco’s offense this offseason. The 49ers traded up to take Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But, in steps the NFL’s best quarterback insurance policy, Jimmy G. The 49ers made the 2019 Super Bowl and 2021 NFC Championship with Garoppolo under center. Also, the 49ers trying to offload Jimmy G was dumb in the first place.

San Francisco’s ‘Addition By Subtraction’

The 49ers have a win-now roster with an elite No. 1 wide receiver in Deebo Samuel, Hall of Fame-caliber TE George Kittle and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Furthermore, there was no guarantee Lance makes the 49ers better. He’s a work in progress, at best.

Also, Lance looked bad in San Francisco’s 19-10 Week 1 loss at the Chicago Bears and was unimpressive in starts for an injured Jimmy G last season. More importantly, Lance played for the FCS North Dakota State Bison in college and had his last season canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

It was San Francisco’s plan all along to turn to Lance because of all the draft capital used to acquire him. The 49ers tried their best to trade Jimmy G this offseason but were unable due to Garoppolo’s injury history. However, San Francisco is lucky no one wanted Jimmy G.

The first reason is the one that ended up playing out in Week 2. Not only has Jimmy G proven he can run 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s system and Garoppolo shows up in big games. But, Lance is a mobile quarterback who isn’t shy about taking contact, which could lead to serious injuries.

If there’s one position you overspend for in a salary cap league, it’s quarterback. It was unrealistic for Lance to be the guy for a 49ers team whose Super Bowl window is still open. San Francisco lost last year’s NFC title game by one score and had a second-half lead in Super Bowl 2019.

I’m sure the Niners faithful feels bad for Lance. But, if they are being honest, Jimmy G should’ve been starting the whole time. And our friends at PointsBet Sportsbook confirm my take.

