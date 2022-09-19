ProFootballDoc: Trey Lance Season is Over But Will Fully Recover

Trey Lance’s 49ers team was quickly turned back over to Jimmy Garoppolo. The starter broke his ankle early in Week 2 and will need surgery.

If there is any good news here is that Lance will be able to return to 100% next season and this year the team still has Garoppolo.

Kyle Shanahan reavealed the news post game. This is a fibula fracture and ligament tear to be treated with surgery.

The injury is much better than the Alex Smith open (through skin) tibia and fibula fracture. It is more similar to the Dak Prescott ankle fracture dislocation.

#TreyLance ankle injury.

Good news: not #AlexSmith, no tibia fracture.

Bad news: similar to #Dak with fibula fracture and ligament tear thus surgery and season. https://t.co/Ld9WZHzQPQ — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 18, 2022

One can see here how the ankle was turned out like Prescott’s, who has made a full recovery following surgery.

#TreyLance

Not going to be a "compound" (or open thru skin) fracture but this does confirm our original fear of ankle fracture dislocation with surgery and end of season. https://t.co/3ImqjK0Ecj https://t.co/cBVLM2e3ML — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 18, 2022

Unfortunately there is no chance for Lance to return this season. The only consolation is that he will be back full-go for the next campaign.