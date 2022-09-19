ProFootballDoc: Trey Lance Season is Over But Will Fully Recover

Trey Lance’s 49ers team was quickly turned back over to Jimmy Garoppolo. The starter broke his ankle early in Week 2 and will need surgery.
If there is any good news here is that Lance will be able to return to 100% next season and this year the team still has Garoppolo.
Kyle Shanahan reavealed the news post game. This is a fibula fracture and ligament tear to be treated with surgery.
The injury is much better than the Alex Smith open (through skin) tibia and fibula fracture. It is more similar to the Dak Prescott ankle fracture dislocation.
One can see here how the ankle was turned out like Prescott’s, who has made a full recovery following surgery.
Unfortunately there is no chance for Lance to return this season. The only consolation is that he will be back full-go for the next campaign.