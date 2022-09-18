Trey Lance Expected To Undergo Ankle Surgery; Likely Out For Season: UPDATE

*UPDATE* Trey Lance is expected to undergo surgery on his right ankle on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The injury will likely end Lance’s 2022-23 season.

49ers’ QB Trey Lance suffered a significant ankle injury today that is expected to require surgery that likely will end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of Week 2’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after twisting his leg on a tackle. He was announced out for the remainder of the contest with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Lance suffered an apparent right leg injury. Two Seattle defenders landed on Lance after the Niners QB scrambled up the middle and was tackled at the line. Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton fell on Lance as the former third-overall draft pick awkwardly planted his right foot on the tackle.

Lance finished with 2 of 3 passing for 30 yards. Players from both teams surrounded the 22-year-old as he was loaded on the cart.

Backup Jimmy Garoppolo took the field after Lance’s injury. The drive was capped with a field goal, putting San Francisco up, 6-0.

Trey Lance is getting carted off now. Jimmy Garoppolo is in.



Here's what happened.pic.twitter.com/9yfdxokUU8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

