It’s Kneecap Biting Season: Detroit Lions Favored For First Time In Actual Years

The Detroit Lions are no longer the punching bags of the NFL.

That’s right, baby. Time to eat some damn kneecaps, because Dan Campbell’s boys are favored this weekend for the first time in … 24 games!

As of today, the Lions (0-1) are 2 1/2-point favorites over the Washington Commanders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the line holds, it’ll be the first time Detroit’s been a favorite since Nov. 22, 2020, when it was a 1-point favorite on the road against the Panthers.

Lions favored for first time since 2020

Have a day, Detroit!

The Lions lost but played tough – a staple of the Dan Campbell era wherever he goes – in Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia, and it was apparently a good enough showing to convince America that they’re better than the 1-0 Commanders.

For what it’s worth, the Lions have somehow won five of their past six games against Washington. So that’s most likely factoring in, along with the fact that the game is in Detroit.

Still, what a stat.

To go nearly two years without being favored is hard to do, and it’s not like the Lions were awful the second half of last season. All I kept hearing was, “they’re a team you don’t want to play right now” for like the final six weeks of the year.

But that was last year. These are the 2022 Detroit Lions, a unit that, as Campbell said during Hard Knocks, would crush you to dust even if you had “one ass cheek and three toes.”

So look out Carson Wentz, because it’s about to go down in the Motor City.

The Lions are favored for the first time since Nov. 2020 – otherwise known as the most insufferable, miserable month of that terrible year.

We spent weeks pouring over election results while still wearing masks and pumping in crowd noise in football stadiums nationwide.

That was Nov. 2020.

But this is Sept. 2022, and this Lions team is ready to take off!

Side note: Detroit ended up getting crushed, 20-0, in that game. So, maybe take a flier on the Commanders on Sunday.